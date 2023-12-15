In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Chris Kreider to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kreider stats and insights

In 12 of 27 games this season, Kreider has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 17:35 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:18 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.