Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Considering a wager on Kreider? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chris Kreider vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 12 of 27 games this year Kreider has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Kreider has a point in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 27 games played.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 22 Points 0 14 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

