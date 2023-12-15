Will Erik Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 15?
In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Erik Gustafsson to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:39
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
