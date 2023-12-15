New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Essex County, New York today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schroon Lake Senior High School at Boquet Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Elizabethtown, NY
- Conference: Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moriah Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
