Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Quickley tallied 15 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-113 loss against the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Quickley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 15.0 13.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 1.9 Assists -- 2.7 1.3 PRA -- 20.5 17.1 PR -- 17.8 15.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Quickley has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's Knicks average 100 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 113.2 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

The Suns are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 29 18 2 1 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.