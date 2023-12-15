Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 117-113 loss versus the Jazz, Brunson put up 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.6 25.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.7 PRA -- 34 35.8 PR -- 28.3 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Suns

Brunson has taken 18.8 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 21.0% and 21.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brunson is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.0.

The Suns are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns have given up 41.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 24.9 per contest, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are eighth in the league, giving up 11.7 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 38 35 6 8 5 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.