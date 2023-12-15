New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jefferson County, New York. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowville Academy High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Adams, NY
- Conference: Frontier B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
General Brown Senior High School at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville Henderson CSD at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Turin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyme Central School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.