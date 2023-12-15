Should you wager on Jonny Brodzinski to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Brodzinski has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

