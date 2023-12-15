Josh Hart and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

With prop bets available for Hart, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 9.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 5.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.1 PRA -- 17.1 17.6 PR -- 14.2 14.5



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Hart has made 3.3 shots per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

Hart's Knicks average 100 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 113.2 points per game.

The Suns give up 41.7 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 24 4 3 2 0 0 0

