Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (13-10) take on the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, December 15, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Julius Randle vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 936.8 947.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.7 47.4 Fantasy Rank 8 18

Julius Randle vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle gets the Knicks 22.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 110 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

The 45.8 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank seventh in the NBA, five more than the 40.8 its opponents collect.

The Knicks make 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.4 on average.

New York wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.3 (fifth in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant puts up 30.8 points, 6.5 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 113.2 per contest (13th in the league).

Phoenix prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is grabbing 44 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.7 per contest.

The Suns make 12.2 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.7 on average.

Phoenix has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.2 per game (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (25th in the league).

Julius Randle vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game 2.4 4.2 Usage Percentage 28.8% 32.6% True Shooting Pct 54.5% 64.2% Total Rebound Pct 15.3% 10% Assist Pct 24.6% 28.2%

