The New York Knicks (13-10) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after dropping three consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Suns matchup.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Knicks vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 113.2 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 110 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 228.2 points per game between them, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 223.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

New York has put together a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -110 24.6 Julius Randle 24.5 -105 22.4 RJ Barrett 18.5 -105 19.0

Knicks and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Suns +700 +325 -

