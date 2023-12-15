Knicks vs. Suns December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (12-7) face the Phoenix Suns (11-8) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 15, 2023. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Knicks vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Knicks are receiving 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Brunson this year.
- The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Knicks are getting 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 31.2 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 48.7% from downtown (second in NBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.0 points, 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.
- Eric Gordon puts up 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.0 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.4% from downtown (eighth in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Knicks
|116.2
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.5
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|44.5%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.