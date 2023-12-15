Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (12-7) face the Phoenix Suns (11-8) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 15, 2023. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Knicks are receiving 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Brunson this year.

The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Knicks are getting 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31.2 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 48.7% from downtown (second in NBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12.0 points, 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.0 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.4% from downtown (eighth in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.7 boards.

Knicks vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Knicks 116.2 Points Avg. 110.9 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 47.3% Field Goal % 44.5% 38.5% Three Point % 37.7%

