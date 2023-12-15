The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 230.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.

New York's games this season have had an average of 223.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

New York has gone 12-11-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 8 33.3% 115.1 228.2 113.2 223.2 227 Knicks 6 26.1% 113.1 228.2 110 223.2 221.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total eight times.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).

The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Splits

Knicks and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 12-11 1-2 13-10 Suns 11-13 3-4 15-9

Knicks vs. Suns Point Insights

Knicks Suns 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-8 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 110 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 11-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-5

