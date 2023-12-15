Knicks vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|230.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 223.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New York has gone 12-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Knicks vs Suns Additional Info
Knicks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|8
|33.3%
|115.1
|228.2
|113.2
|223.2
|227
|Knicks
|6
|26.1%
|113.1
|228.2
|110
|223.2
|221.7
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total eight times.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).
- The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Knicks vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|12-11
|1-2
|13-10
|Suns
|11-13
|3-4
|15-9
Knicks vs. Suns Point Insights
|Knicks
|Suns
|113.1
|115.1
|18
|12
|9-3
|8-8
|10-2
|11-5
|110
|113.2
|6
|14
|10-6
|7-5
|11-5
|7-5
