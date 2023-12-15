The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 230.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 223.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • New York has gone 12-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 8 33.3% 115.1 228.2 113.2 223.2 227
Knicks 6 26.1% 113.1 228.2 110 223.2 221.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total eight times.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).
  • The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Splits

Knicks and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 12-11 1-2 13-10
Suns 11-13 3-4 15-9

Knicks vs. Suns Point Insights

Knicks Suns
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.1
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
9-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-8
10-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-5
110
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
10-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-5
11-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-5

