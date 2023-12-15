The New York Knicks (13-10) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Knicks fell in their most recent matchup 117-113 against the Jazz on Wednesday. Julius Randle totaled 32 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie: Out (Hip), Grayson Allen: Out (Groin)

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

