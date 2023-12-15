How to Watch the Knicks vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (13-10) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Knicks vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Knicks vs Suns Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Suns have allowed to their opponents.
- New York is 12-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks score just 0.1 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.2).
- New York has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 114.1 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 105.9 per game, 7.3 fewer points than on the road (113.2).
- New York is allowing fewer points at home (105.9 per game) than away (113.2).
- At home the Knicks are picking up 24.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (23.5).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
