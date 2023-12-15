The New York Knicks (13-10) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: MSG

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Suns have allowed to their opponents.

New York is 12-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks score just 0.1 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.2).

New York has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 114.1 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 105.9 per game, 7.3 fewer points than on the road (113.2).

New York is allowing fewer points at home (105.9 per game) than away (113.2).

At home the Knicks are picking up 24.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (23.5).

Knicks Injuries