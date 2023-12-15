Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Julius Randle and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-New York Knicks matchup at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 22.4 points Randle scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Randle's assist average -- 5.4 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get Randle gear at Fanatics!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Friday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 24.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 24.6.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 27.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 3.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 1.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 12.5-point prop bet set for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 9.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 1.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.