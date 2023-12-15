Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (13-11) play the New York Knicks (13-10) at Footprint Center.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Jazz 117-113. With 32 points, Julius Randle was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 32 12 6 1 1 2 Jalen Brunson 23 7 8 2 0 0 Donte DiVincenzo 21 7 1 4 0 4

Knicks vs Suns Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Brunson contributes with 24.6 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Knicks receive 19.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Knicks get 8.2 points, 6.0 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 26.3 9.8 5.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Jalen Brunson 25.1 4.0 6.7 1.3 0.1 2.4 RJ Barrett 16.9 4.4 2.1 0.4 0.2 1.3 Josh Hart 9.2 5.3 3.1 1.1 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson 4.8 6.5 0.8 1.5 1.2 0.0

