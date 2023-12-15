Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lewis County, New York? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lowville Academy High School at South Jefferson Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Adams, NY

Adams, NY Conference: Frontier B

Frontier B How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville Henderson CSD at South Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Turin, NY

Turin, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyme Central School at Beaver River Senior High School