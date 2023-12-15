New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Madison County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Madison County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cazenovia Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National
- How to Stream: Watch Here
