The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, are in action Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Zibanejad interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In seven of 27 games this season, Zibanejad has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Zibanejad has a point in 16 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zibanejad goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 23 Points 5 8 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.