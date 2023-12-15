High school basketball action in Onondaga County, New York is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oswego Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cazenovia Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles, NY Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National

Onondaga - Liberty National How to Stream: Watch Here

Rome Free Academy at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Syracuse High School at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cicero, NY

Cicero, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tully JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Tully, NY

Tully, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeastern Clinton Senior High School at Peru Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Peru, NY

Peru, NY Conference: Champlain Valley 1

Champlain Valley 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Marcellus High School