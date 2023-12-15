New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Onondaga County, New York is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oswego Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cazenovia Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rome Free Academy at Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Syracuse High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeastern Clinton Senior High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Peru, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ludden Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.