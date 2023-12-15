New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Orange County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washingtonville Senior High School at Minisink Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Slate Hill, NY
- Conference: Orange County 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
