The New York Rangers will host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, December 15, with the Ducks having dropped six consecutive road games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Ducks look to beat the Rangers.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Ducks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 77 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Rangers' 88 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 27 16 22 38 24 11 0% Vincent Trocheck 27 6 20 26 13 16 63.2% Mika Zibanejad 27 8 15 23 11 15 52.6% Chris Kreider 27 14 8 22 13 5 30% Adam Fox 17 3 15 18 11 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 96 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players