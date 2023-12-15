How to Watch the Rangers vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers will host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, December 15, with the Ducks having dropped six consecutive road games.
You can turn on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Ducks look to beat the Rangers.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 77 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers' 88 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 33 goals over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|27
|16
|22
|38
|24
|11
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|27
|6
|20
|26
|13
|16
|63.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|27
|8
|15
|23
|11
|15
|52.6%
|Chris Kreider
|27
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|30%
|Adam Fox
|17
|3
|15
|18
|11
|6
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 96 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|28
|14
|9
|23
|8
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|27
|3
|14
|17
|13
|14
|44%
|Troy Terry
|28
|6
|10
|16
|21
|18
|50%
|Leo Carlsson
|20
|8
|6
|14
|14
|13
|31.9%
