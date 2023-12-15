The New York Rangers (19-7-1) are -300 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (10-18), who have +240 odds, on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In 14 of 27 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

In the 22 times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 16-6 in those games.

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York has had moneyline odds of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Anaheim is 2-4 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-4-1 6.0 3.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.50 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-9-0 4-6 6-3-1 6.4 2.20 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-9-0 2.20 3.80 8 29.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.