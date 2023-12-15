The Anaheim Ducks (10-18) will attempt to halt a six-game road losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (19-7-1) on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers are 6-4-0 while totaling 33 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). They have allowed 35 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-300)

Rangers (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Ducks Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 19-7-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 16-3-1 in those games (to record 33 points).

In the 16 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 10-6-0 record (20 points).

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 13-3-0 (26 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.61 28th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 25th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 2nd 30.49% Power Play % 22.73% 10th 8th 84.09% Penalty Kill % 80.49% 16th

Rangers vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York



