Keep an eye on Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano in particular on Friday, when the New York Rangers play the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rangers vs. Ducks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for New York, Panarin has 38 points in 27 games (16 goals, 22 assists).

Vincent Trocheck has picked up 26 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 20 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 23 points for New York, via eight goals and 15 assists.

In 10 games, Jonathan Quick's record is 8-0-1. He has conceded 21 goals (2.2 goals against average) and has made 249 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano has recorded 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 13.6%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

Mason McTavish's 21 points this season, including 10 goals and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .885 save percentage (57th in the league). In 10 games, he has 277 saves, and has conceded 36 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.61 28th 10th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 25th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 2nd 30.49% Power Play % 22.73% 11th 8th 84.09% Penalty Kill % 80.49% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.