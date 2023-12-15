Rangers vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (10-18), losers of six straight road games, visit the New York Rangers (19-7-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are 16-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- The Rangers have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 14 of 27 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Rangers vs Ducks Additional Info
Rangers vs. Ducks Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|88 (16th)
|Goals
|73 (29th)
|77 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|96 (24th)
|25 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (12th)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (28th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Five of New York's last 10 games went over.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 88 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Rangers are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 77 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.
