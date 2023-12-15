The Anaheim Ducks (10-18), losers of six straight road games, visit the New York Rangers (19-7-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-300) Ducks (+240) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 16-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Rangers have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 14 of 27 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Rangers vs Ducks Additional Info

Rangers vs. Ducks Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 88 (16th) Goals 73 (29th) 77 (9th) Goals Allowed 96 (24th) 25 (6th) Power Play Goals 20 (12th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (28th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of New York's last 10 games went over.

The Rangers have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 88 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Rangers are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 77 total goals (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

