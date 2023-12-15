Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Ducks on December 15, 2023
Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks play at Madison Square Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 38 points. He has 16 goals and 22 assists this season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|3
|1
|4
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 27 games, with six goals and 20 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|6
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mika Zibanejad's season total of 23 points has come from eight goals and 15 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|1
|1
|2
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano's 23 points are important for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 28 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.