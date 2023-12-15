Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks play at Madison Square Garden on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 38 points. He has 16 goals and 22 assists this season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 27 games, with six goals and 20 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mika Zibanejad's season total of 23 points has come from eight goals and 15 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano's 23 points are important for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 28 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 10 0 0 0 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 2 0 1 1 2

