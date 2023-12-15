RJ Barrett's New York Knicks take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 117-113 loss to the Jazz, Barrett totaled nine points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.0 16.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.4 Assists -- 2.6 2.1 PRA -- 25.5 23.4 PR -- 22.9 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Barrett has made 6.6 shots per game, which accounts for 12.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.2 points per game, the Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 41.7 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 11.7 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 31 9 2 1 0 1 0

