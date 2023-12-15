New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Saratoga County, New York? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schuylerville High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Central High School at Argyle Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Argyle, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Adirondack
- How to Stream: Watch Here
