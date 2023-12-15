Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in St. Lawrence County, New York today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salmon River Central High School at Potsdam Senior High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Potsdam, NY

Potsdam, NY Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood Norfolk Central School at Massena Central High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Massena, NY

Massena, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogdensburg Free Academy at Franklin Academy High School