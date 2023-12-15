The New York Knicks (13-10) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Knicks vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Knicks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.4)

Suns (-0.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Knicks' .522 ATS win percentage (12-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .458 mark (11-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (56.5% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (62.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 2-7, while the Suns are 9-6 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively the Knicks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.1 points per game). On defense they are sixth (110 points conceded per game).

New York is seventh in the league in rebounds per game (45.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.8).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.3 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (13.7 per game).

At 13.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc, the Knicks are ninth and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

