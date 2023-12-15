The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

  • Pitlick has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Pitlick has no points on the power play.
  • Pitlick averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:02 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:42 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

