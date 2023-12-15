Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 15?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- Pitlick has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
- Pitlick averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
