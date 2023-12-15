How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- UConn is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 27th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 13th.
- The 87.4 points per game the Huskies put up are 22.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
- UConn is 9-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- Gonzaga has compiled an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 64th.
- The Bulldogs' 84.9 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Gonzaga is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.1).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
- When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 84.8.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded nine fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (78.4).
- Gonzaga made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (40%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|-
|XL Center
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UAPB
|W 111-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Washington
|L 78-73
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 78-40
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|UConn
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.