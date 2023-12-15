The New York Rangers, with Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Trocheck available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:37 on the ice per game.

In five of 27 games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 27 games this year, Trocheck has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 26 Points 2 6 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

