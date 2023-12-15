New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Washington County, New York has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hadley Luzerne Senior High School at Hartford Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hartford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.