When the New York Rangers play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zachary Jones find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:23 Home L 7-3 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:26 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.