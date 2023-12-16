For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fox a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 12 assists.

Fox's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:10 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

