For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fox a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fox stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 12 assists.
  • Fox's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:10 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.