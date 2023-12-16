Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fox a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fox stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 12 assists.
- Fox's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.