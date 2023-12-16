The New York Rangers, including Adam Fox, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Fox available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Fox vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Fox has averaged 21:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In three of 18 games this year, Fox has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 18 games this season, Fox has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 18 games this season, Fox has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Fox's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fox Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 20 Points 1 3 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.