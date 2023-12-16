There is high school basketball competition in Albany County, New York today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Albany County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glens Falls High School at Cohoes High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Cohoes, NY

Cohoes, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Albany High School at Deerfield Beach High School