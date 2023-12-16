New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Albany County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Albany County, New York today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Albany County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glens Falls High School at Cohoes High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cohoes, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albany High School at Deerfield Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Pampano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.