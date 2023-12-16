Saturday's game at Daskalakis Athletic Center has the Drexel Dragons (5-5) going head to head against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Drexel, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 74, Albany (NY) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-9.5)

Drexel (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Drexel has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Albany (NY), who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Dragons have a 1-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Great Danes have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes have a +45 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 78.0 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.5 per contest to rank 246th in college basketball.

Albany (NY) is 91st in college basketball at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 35.6 its opponents average.

Albany (NY) hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from deep (199th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game at 27.9%.

Albany (NY) forces 12.3 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (254th in college basketball).

