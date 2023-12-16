The Drexel Dragons (5-5) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Albany (NY) is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 135th.

The Great Danes score 15.8 more points per game (78) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (62.2).

Albany (NY) is 5-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).

At home, the Great Danes gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.9.

Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule