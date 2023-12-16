The Drexel Dragons (5-5) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FloHoops

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Albany (NY) is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 135th.
  • The Great Danes score 15.8 more points per game (78) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (62.2).
  • Albany (NY) is 5-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home, the Great Danes gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (32.2%).

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Dartmouth W 73-68 SEFCU Arena
12/5/2023 SUNY-Potsdam W 98-59 SEFCU Arena
12/10/2023 Temple L 78-73 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/19/2023 Sacred Heart - SEFCU Arena
12/22/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

