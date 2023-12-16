How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (5-5) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FloHoops.
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FloHoops
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
- Albany (NY) is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Dragons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 135th.
- The Great Danes score 15.8 more points per game (78) than the Dragons allow their opponents to score (62.2).
- Albany (NY) is 5-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Albany (NY) scored 4.6 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.8).
- At home, the Great Danes gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.9.
- Beyond the arc, Albany (NY) knocked down more treys away (8.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (32.2%).
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 73-68
|SEFCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|SUNY-Potsdam
|W 98-59
|SEFCU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Temple
|L 78-73
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
