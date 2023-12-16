Albany (NY) vs. Drexel: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drexel Dragons (5-5) go up against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drexel vs. Albany (NY) matchup.
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drexel Moneyline
|Albany (NY) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drexel (-11.5)
|140.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Drexel (-10.5)
|139.5
|-800
|+520
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Betting Trends
- Albany (NY) has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Drexel is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Dragons games has gone over the point total.
