The Drexel Dragons (5-5) go up against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drexel vs. Albany (NY) matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Drexel is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Dragons games has gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.