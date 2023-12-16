For bracketology insights around Albany (NY) and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Albany (NY) ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 172

Albany (NY)'s best wins

In its best victory of the season, Albany (NY) took down the Columbia Lions in a 78-75 win on November 11. Sebastian Thomas led the charge against Columbia, delivering 24 points. Next on the team was Jonathan Beagle with 20 points.

Next best wins

86-72 at home over Boston University (No. 289/RPI) on November 29

73-68 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on December 2

62-59 over Army (No. 354/RPI) on November 21

86-51 on the road over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on November 26

Albany (NY)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Albany (NY) is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Albany (NY) has drawn the 333rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Great Danes' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Albany's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Albany (NY)'s next game

Matchup: Albany (NY) Great Danes vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers

Albany (NY) Great Danes vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

