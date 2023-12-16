Albany (NY) vs. Drexel December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Drexel Dragons (5-3) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yame Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Williams: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Oden: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moore: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- House: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|340th
|64.1
|Points Scored
|76.1
|158th
|9th
|59.4
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|263rd
|57th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|35.4
|90th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|133rd
|341st
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|307th
|11.0
|Assists
|12.3
|242nd
|189th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.4
|213th
