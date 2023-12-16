The Drexel Dragons (5-3) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yame Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
340th 64.1 Points Scored 76.1 158th
9th 59.4 Points Allowed 74.8 263rd
57th 36.9 Rebounds 35.4 90th
138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 133rd
341st 4.9 3pt Made 7.8 148th
307th 11.0 Assists 12.3 242nd
189th 12.0 Turnovers 12.4 213th

