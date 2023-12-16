The Drexel Dragons (5-3) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin Moore: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Yame Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 340th 64.1 Points Scored 76.1 158th 9th 59.4 Points Allowed 74.8 263rd 57th 36.9 Rebounds 35.4 90th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 133rd 341st 4.9 3pt Made 7.8 148th 307th 11.0 Assists 12.3 242nd 189th 12.0 Turnovers 12.4 213th

