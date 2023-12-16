The Drexel Dragons (5-5) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -11.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY) has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in five of seven games this season.

The average total for Albany (NY)'s games this season has been 151.5, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Albany (NY) is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Albany (NY) has won in two of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Great Danes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Albany (NY) has a 16.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 1 11.1% 64.3 142.3 62.2 135.7 132.5 Albany (NY) 5 71.4% 78.0 142.3 73.5 135.7 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes average 15.8 more points per game (78.0) than the Dragons give up to opponents (62.2).

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Albany (NY) is 5-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 5-4-0 0-0 1-8-0 Albany (NY) 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Albany (NY) vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drexel Albany (NY) 12-3 Home Record 5-6 3-9 Away Record 2-16 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 61.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.