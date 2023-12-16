Saturday's contest at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (8-2) squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-47 victory, as our model heavily favors Albany.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Great Danes secured a 68-57 win against Dartmouth.

Albany vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Albany vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 71, Stonehill 47

Albany Schedule Analysis

When the Great Danes took down the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked No. 242 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 57-45, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Albany has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 242) on November 22

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 286) on December 2

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 315) on November 6

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 318) on November 16

49-39 at home over Marist (No. 325) on December 9

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.5 FG%

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.5 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

10.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Deja Evans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.2 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.2 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Meghan Huerter: 8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 210th in college basketball and are giving up 51.9 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball.

The Great Danes are scoring 77.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 55.8 points per contest.

Defensively, Albany has played better at home this year, giving up 45.3 points per game, compared to 56.3 when playing on the road.

