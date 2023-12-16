The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-8) meet the Albany Great Danes (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Albany vs. Stonehill Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Albany Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Deja Evans: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sarah Karpell: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Meghan Huerter: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Players to Watch

Cooper: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Evans: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Karpell: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Haegerstrand: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Huerter: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.