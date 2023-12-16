Albany vs. Stonehill December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-8) meet the Albany Great Danes (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Albany vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Deja Evans: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meghan Huerter: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stonehill Players to Watch
