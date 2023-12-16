The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) will try to halt a 10-game losing skid when visiting the Albany Great Danes (8-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Albany vs. Stonehill Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks score an average of 48.8 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 51.9 the Great Danes allow.

Stonehill is 0-4 when it scores more than 51.9 points.

Albany has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 48.8 points.

The Great Danes score 64.6 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Skyhawks give up.

When Albany scores more than 74.3 points, it is 2-0.

Stonehill is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

This year the Great Danes are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Skyhawks give up.

The Skyhawks make 30.3% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Great Danes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.5 FG%

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 49.5 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

10.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Deja Evans: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.2 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.2 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Meghan Huerter: 8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)

