Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 16?
Should you wager on Alexis Lafreniere to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Lafreniere averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Lafreniere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 7-4
Rangers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
