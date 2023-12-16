Should you wager on Alexis Lafreniere to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Lafreniere averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 71 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 21:01 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 7-4

Rangers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.